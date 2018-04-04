Kristin Cavallari is taking Nashville—and the fashion world—by storm!

The reality star turned entrepreneur will star in the new E! docu-series Very Cavallari, set to premiere this spring, E! announced Wednesday. With her new home of Nashville as a backdrop, fans will get an exclusive look inside Kristin's life as a boss, businesswoman, wife, mom and friend.

"Our audience has followed Kristin from The Hills to E's red carpet and will now get a view into her life as entrepreneur and lifestyle tastemaker," Amy Introcaso-Davis, EVP of Development and Production at E!, said in a statement "We will see Kristin push herself as a boss of a new and expanding brand while combating the pressure to succeed. She will be challenged with juggling her staff of strong-willed employees, making time for her husband, newly retired football player, Jay Cutler, and remaining an active mom to her three kids."