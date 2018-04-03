Mark Burnett Shares a Photo of Son Cameron in the Hospital

Praise the Lord!

Mark Burnett's 20-year-old son, Cameron Burnett, appears to be back in good health after a brief hospitalization last week. Last night, Mark—the president of MGM Television and Digital Group—shared a photo of Cameron being treated at UCLA's David Geffen School of Medicine.

"In every challenge you have the toughest mental attitude I've ever seen. Stoic, thoughtful, grateful and affirmative all at once and every day. Seriously son…you are amazing," the powerful producer wrote. "The Holy Spirit is always with you." Cameron, who has not shared the reason behind his hospitalization, re-grammed the photo and joked, "Bionic or antifragile?"

Cameron's stepmother, Roma Downey, also shared a photo of Cameron at a family brunch on Instagram Stories, writing, "Celebrating Easter at the beach." Cameron's mom, Dianne Burnett, shared a photo of her two sons at the event, writing, "My everything...mothers love is endless."