Ramona Singer Teases Major Changes in Real Housewives of New York City Friendships: "This Year Is a Big Shake-Up"

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 9:44 AM

Get ready for alliances to shift once again, Real Housewives of New York City fans!

When the Bravo reality hit returns for season 10 on Wednesday, April 4, the dynamics amongst the ladies will feel quite different from even a year ago, Ramona Singer promised. "It definitely reflects life and true friendships because friendships come and go," the Bravolebrity revealed when she sat down with E! News to preview the new season. "They have highs and they have lows, and they change. And this year is a big shake-up." 

As for who Ramona's palling around with this season, that answer might surprise you, especially after the election-influenced feuding of season nine.

"Oh, Carole [Radziwill] and Dorinda [Medley], for sure...I love them because a true friendship is when you're not on eggshells," she said. "There's some women that you are on eggshells with, that they're just waiting for you to mess up and they hold it over you. And you know what? No one's perfect. And my mantra now in life is: Who wants to be perfect? Perfection is boring. And a true friend forgive you. You move on. No one's perfect. And Carole and Dorinda just have this great spirit about them. They're both smart and warm and giving and fun and they don't take themselves too seriously. They're easy-breezy friends. They're not high maintenance."

If you're surprised not to see Sonja Morgan's name anywhere on her small list, so were we. "Well, you're going to see this season, interesting enough, a shift in the relationship. A major shift between Sonja and I," Ramona teased. "Did something spark that? You'll have to watch the show. it becomes very clear why there is a shift in our relationship. And you'll see if we resolve it or not."

While she played coy about what caused the new fractures in the beloved friendship, it certainly sounds like a particular text message from Sonja—which Ramona says caused Dorinda's instantly quotable "Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it." moment in the season's supertease—played a big part. "Oh you're going to see this incident where Sonja sends me this text. And this is actually what shows you how my whole mantra has changed," she revealed. "Usually, I like confrontation or somehow I get involved in confrontation though I don't really like it. Somehow I'm always in the middle of it. And this year, I'm learning to take a step back and deal with it in a very laid-back way...And Sonja sent me something that was by text and it was pretty horrific. It was actually really horrific. And you'll hear about it and watch it on the show."

As for the season on the whole, when we asked Ramona to describe it in three words, she was uncharacteristically at a loss for words. "This is the first time I can't describe it in three words," she admitted. "There's just too many adjectives, I can't do it. You'll just have to watch to see why I'm saying that." You know what that mean: Program your DVRs now!

For more from Ramona, including her thoughts on Bethenny Frankel's rocky relationship with Carole and what it means to her for RHONY to be turning 10, be sure to check out the videos above!

The Real Housewives of New York City returns on Wednesday, April 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

