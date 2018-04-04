Is anyone smooshing it out this season?!

Fans might be surprised when they tune into Jersey Shore Family Vacation's premiere on April 5 to find out all but one of the roommates are in a committed relationship. Yes, only Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio is the only single Jersey Shore cast member in Miami, but that doesn't mean the MTV hit decided to get rid of the infamous smoosh room aka the room the roomies would use just to have sex.

"There's still a smoosh room," Vinny Guadagnino confirmed to E! News when we visited their Miami house. "There's actually a smoosh room right off of where we were sleeping, me and Pauly's room. It might be used a little less, a little more, because you don't know who's going to use it! It wouldn't be a Jersey Shore house without a disgusting smoosh room!"

Truer words have never been spoken.