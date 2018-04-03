Matt Damon Gets Pooped on By a Bird—and It's Hilarious

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 9:54 AM

Matt Damon

Matt Damon needed a change of clothes on Easter Sunday.

The 47-year-old Downsizing actor was enjoying the holiday in Byron Bay, New South Wales over the weekend when he was pooped on by a bird! Photos show the back of the actor's T-shirt covered in poop after the direct hit. But, according to the (hilarious) pics, Damon was able to laugh off the poop incident...and we think it's safe to say he's going to be just fine.

Damon and his wife Luciana are currently in Australia with their daughters and have been spotted spending time with Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and their three kids.

Chris Hemsworth Makes a Cheeky Grab for Elsa Pataky's Booty on the Beach

On Easter, the foursome attended the Bluesfest in Byron Bay with their friends and family.

"@bluesfestbyronbay crew at it again !! Best festival goin round!" Hemsworth captioned a group photo on Instagram.

Over the holiday weekend, Hemsworth was also spotted making a cheeky grab for Pataky's booty while on the beach together. The duo, who are clearly still going strong, continued packing on the PDA and were even photographed having a steamy kiss.

So even though Damon got pooped on by a bird, it looks like everyone still had a great weekend. And some even say bird poop is good luck, so there's that!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

