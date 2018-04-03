Matt Damon Gets Pooped on By a Bird—and It's Hilarious

On Easter, the foursome attended the Bluesfest in Byron Bay with their friends and family.

"@bluesfestbyronbay crew at it again !! Best festival goin round!" Hemsworth captioned a group photo on Instagram.

Over the holiday weekend, Hemsworth was also spotted making a cheeky grab for Pataky's booty while on the beach together. The duo, who are clearly still going strong, continued packing on the PDA and were even photographed having a steamy kiss.

So even though Damon got pooped on by a bird, it looks like everyone still had a great weekend. And some even say bird poop is good luck, so there's that!