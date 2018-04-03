"Just turned on my wifi on our flight to Chicago and found out that #CrazyExGirlfriend has been renewed for a final season," Bloom tweeted. Bloom is on tour, performing with her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cast.

The CW declined to comment on her tweet and only confirmed a fourth season was coming. Bloom told E! News in November 2016 that the show would be "four at most."

"It's a series that lives in being finite," she said. "It's because [Aline Brosh McKenna] is a screenwriter. She was like, 'I just want to map out the whole series.' We spent months just marinating the characters and really mapping it out. Our ratings aren't amazing, so I don't think CW would be like, 'Please give us 10 seasons!' It works to our advantage in that sense."