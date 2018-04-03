Teen Mom star Maci Bookout accused her ex Ryan Edwards of threatening to hurt her in an order of protection filing.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the MTV celeb claimed Edwards "left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son." The two share a 9-year-old child named Bentley. She also wrote that Edwards "has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don't answer my phone."

In addition, the reality star accused Edwards of showing up to her son's baseball game "under the influence of [heroin]" and getting in her face, yelling at her and threatening to hurt her.

"I fear for my son's safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence," Bookout wrote in the document. "His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats."