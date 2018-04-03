by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 8:56 AM
Teen Mom star Maci Bookout accused her ex Ryan Edwards of threatening to hurt her in an order of protection filing.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the MTV celeb claimed Edwards "left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son." The two share a 9-year-old child named Bentley. She also wrote that Edwards "has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don't answer my phone."
In addition, the reality star accused Edwards of showing up to her son's baseball game "under the influence of [heroin]" and getting in her face, yelling at her and threatening to hurt her.
"I fear for my son's safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence," Bookout wrote in the document. "His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats."
Bookout and her husband Taylor McKinney filed two petitions for order of protection at the Hamilton County Circuit Court in Tennesse on Mar. 23. The first was identified as McKinney versus Edwards while the second order was identified as Bookout and her three children versus Edwards. In addition to Bentley, Bookout has two children—Jayde, 2, and Maverick 1—whom she shares with McKinney.
According to the documents obtained by E! News, the court issued the temporary order of protection.
Bookout and Edwards were scheduled to appear in front of Judge Jeffrey Hollingsworth on April 2; however, the hearing has continued to May. 21.
News of Bookout's filing came shortly after Edwards was arrested for violating terms of his probation that stem from a prior heroin possession charge last year. A source told E! News the new arrest was a result of Ryan missing a drug test, not failing one.
"It was related to his charge last year before he went to rehab. This is not anything new," an insider told E! News. "It's not a new arrest for heroin. That was his original charge last April."
Edwards started receiving treatment shortly after substance abuse allegations were made on Teen Mom.
The news also came shortly after it was revealed that Edwards' wife Mackenzie is pregnant with their first child together.
E! News has reached out to Mackenzie for comment on Bookout's allegations.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!