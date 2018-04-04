Oh how nice it is to have the ladies of the Big Apple back for The Real Housewives of New York City season 10. Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortmier and Luann de Lesseps wasted no time getting into the drama at Dorinda's Halloween party. The drinks were orange, bubbly and flowing. The outfits were tight and the weaves were almost as big as the attitudes.

Let's break it down.

Dorinda Medley

Is there anything more perfect than Dorinda talking to her Halloween decorations? Yes, there is: It's drunk Dorinda trying to explain how she got her Lady Gaga costume made by way of Saturday Night Live, Andy Samberg and possibly Adam Sandler. Before she hosted her party—and got mad at Sonja for not greeting her as the host of the party—Dorinda hosted Luann for a post-divorce lunch.