Tia Mowry Recalls the Baby Shower Surprises That Left Her Mind Blown

Talk about an event Tia Mowry- Hardrict will never forget!

Before welcoming her second child with husband Cory Hardrict, the Hollywood actress was treated to a baby shower this weekend with her closest family and friends.

Held at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills, the intimate co-ed gathering planned by Mindy Weiss featured plenty of special surprises including an unexpected performance from Kenny Latimore.

"I had no idea that was happening at all," Tia shared with E! News exclusively after celebrating. "My husband, I have to say he's pretty good at surprises. We've been together for 19 years and never have I been able to figure out anything that he does in regards to surprising me...I was mind blown."

Guests including Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tahj Mowry watched the musician sing the very song that was played at Tia's wedding. And with the couple's anniversary coming up on April 20, it was even more special.