Check Out a Young Meghan Markle in This Decade-Old Tostitos Commercial

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:14 PM

Oh, how times have changed! 

With just weeks to go until Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and her life changes forever (as if it hasn't already), internet sleuths continue to dig up fun tidbits from the American actress's pre-royal life.

We've seen childhood videos of Markle playing dress up as the queen, fighting sexism on Nickelodeon at 11-years-old, and unlocking briefcases for Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal. But now, fans of the former Suits star can watch Meghan in a 2009 commercial for Tostitos Chips. 

The ad sees Markel in the midst of a grocery shipping trip, where she's picking up a few items for a get-together with friends.

Photos

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Featuring a voiceover nowhere close to Meghan's own, she thinks to herself, "13 ingredients? That's more people than I invited to the party."

Her mind then wanders to a party guest named Gary, whose "short shorts" bring a look of disgust to her face. For one reason or another, Meghan finds the Tostitos' three ingredients perfect for Gary and the other attendees before sauntering off with a smile on her face. 

Even selling a bag of tortilla chips, Meghan finds a way to be effortlessly cool. 

What are your thoughts on one of Meghan's first forays into acting? Let us know in the comments! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

