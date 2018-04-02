by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 5:14 PM
Oh, how times have changed!
With just weeks to go until Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry and her life changes forever (as if it hasn't already), internet sleuths continue to dig up fun tidbits from the American actress's pre-royal life.
We've seen childhood videos of Markle playing dress up as the queen, fighting sexism on Nickelodeon at 11-years-old, and unlocking briefcases for Howie Mandel on Deal or No Deal. But now, fans of the former Suits star can watch Meghan in a 2009 commercial for Tostitos Chips.
The ad sees Markel in the midst of a grocery shipping trip, where she's picking up a few items for a get-together with friends.
Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Featuring a voiceover nowhere close to Meghan's own, she thinks to herself, "13 ingredients? That's more people than I invited to the party."
Her mind then wanders to a party guest named Gary, whose "short shorts" bring a look of disgust to her face. For one reason or another, Meghan finds the Tostitos' three ingredients perfect for Gary and the other attendees before sauntering off with a smile on her face.
Even selling a bag of tortilla chips, Meghan finds a way to be effortlessly cool.
What are your thoughts on one of Meghan's first forays into acting? Let us know in the comments!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!