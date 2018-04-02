The Low-Key Look Selena Gomez Can't Stop Wearing

LALO-Sanchez / BACKGRID
Selena Gomez has a favorite look and it's perfect for summer.
In honor of Easter Sunday, the "Wolves" singer created a femme, low key look that was appropriate for church and Trader Joe's (and everything in between). She wore a Reformation tea dress, oversized nude cardigan, Coach crossbody bag and Puma sneakers. Then, she finished the casual look with sleek ponytail, barely-there makeup and small gold hoop earrings.
The style, which features dresses with retro silhouettes and prints paired with sneakers, was made popular in France. Aligned to the country's stylistic preference for effortless fashion, the look has grown in popularity for its easy, comfortable and feminine characteristics.
For Selena, whose days can include professional meetings, studio time and photo opps, it's the go-to ensemble.
Last year, the star wore a similar dress from French brand Rouje with Puma platform sneakers (currently on sale) and red lipstick with minimal makeup (another French trend). To add a personal touch, she added the Coach Selena Grace Bag, which she designed in partnership with the brand.
In 2017, the singer attend Coachella in a similar outfit. This time, she chose a sky-blue, daisy printed midi dress designed by DJ-turned-designer, Harley Viera-Newton and white sneaker.
Clearly, she has an affinity for the pretty dress meets sneakers combination.
The good news is that if you love her look, it's very simple to recreate. You just need a tea dress and pair of sneakers. Shop her style below!
Reformation
March Dress, $198