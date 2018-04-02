The Low-Key Look Selena Gomez Can't Stop Wearing

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Selena Gomez

LALO-Sanchez / BACKGRID

Selena Gomez has a favorite look and it's perfect for summer.

In honor of Easter Sunday, the "Wolves" singer created a femme, low key look that was appropriate for church and Trader Joe's (and everything in between). She wore a Reformation tea dress, oversized nude cardigan, Coach crossbody bag and Puma sneakers. Then, she finished the casual look with sleek ponytail, barely-there makeup and small gold hoop earrings.

The style, which features dresses with retro silhouettes and prints paired with sneakers, was made popular in France. Aligned to the country's stylistic preference for effortless fashion, the look has grown in popularity for its easy, comfortable and feminine characteristics.

Photos

Selena Gomez Wears 6 Outfits in 1 Day

ESC: Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images

For Selena, whose days can include professional meetings, studio time and photo opps, it's the go-to ensemble.

Last year, the star wore a similar dress from French brand Rouje with Puma platform sneakers (currently on sale) and red lipstick with minimal makeup (another French trend). To add a personal touch, she added the Coach Selena Grace Bag, which she designed in partnership with the brand.

ESC: Selena Gomez, Coachella 2017

Lee /Prahl / Splash News

In 2017, the singer attend Coachella in a similar outfit. This time, she chose a sky-blue, daisy printed midi dress designed by DJ-turned-designer, Harley Viera-Newton and white sneaker.

Clearly, she has an affinity for the pretty dress meets sneakers combination.

The good news is that if you love her look, it's very simple to recreate. You just need a tea dress and pair of sneakers. Shop her style below! 

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Reformation

March Dress, $198

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Puma

Basket Heart Patent Sneakers, $80

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Miss Selfridge

Ochre Spotted Holly Tea Dress, Now $40

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Adidas

Sam Smith Shoes, $80

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Zara

Printed Crossover Dress, $50

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Greats

The Royale, $179

Article continues below

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

PrettyLittleThings

Black Floral Corset Swing Dress, $38

ESC: Selena Gomez's Uniform, Market

Nike

Air Huarache Run Running Sneakers from Finish Line, Now $95

RELATED ARTICLE: Your Spring Wardrobe Staple, Based on Your April Horoscope

RELATED ARTICLE: Denim Trends Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and More Are Wearing This Spring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Shopping
Latest News
Jenna Dewan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson Gets Honest About Ending Her Marriage In Emotional Instagram Video: ''I Believed In Forever''

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Are Done Despite Fans' Pleas

Best & Worst Celeb April Fools' Day Pranks

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Tweets During "Jesus Christ Superstar"

Kendra Wilkinson's Emotional Confession to End Marriage

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Kendra Wilkinson, Tori Spelling and More Stars Who Made Their Marriage Troubles Public

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.