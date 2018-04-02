Chris Hemsworth Makes a Cheeky Grab for Elsa Pataky's Booty on the Beach

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 3:28 PM

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

KHAPGG / MEGA

Is it hot in here, or is it just Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

The Thor star and his actress-model wife of seven years got a little handsy while enjoying a beach day in his native Australia over Easter weekend. Hemsworth was photographed grabbing Pataky's toned derriere as they shared a steamy kiss along the water. 

After the impromptu makeout sesh, the 34-year-old hunk kept his hand placed on Elsa's backside while she wrapped her arm around his shoulder and walked across the rocky terrain. 

At 41, the Spanish star and mom-of-three proved she's still got her mojo in an itsy-bitsy bikini. Hot is an understatement! 

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

KHAPGG / MEGA

Meanwhile, Chris and Elsa were hosting their close friends Matt Damonand his wife, Luciana Barroso, for some fun in the sun down under. Pataky shared photos from their trip together, which included attending a music festival in Byron Bay. 

"Fun times with my favorite people! Missing you, @chrishemsworth," Elsa wrote.

There's no doubt this Hollywood pair is head over heels in love! 

