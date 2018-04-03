In July, however, Glanville and Cibrian were separated by July, with the scorned Brandi telling Us Weekly, "I want to do what is best for our children. Eddie and LeAnn deserve each other." Days later, a friend of Rimes and Sheremet told People that July that the couple were no longer living together, "but they continue to try and work through their relationship."

More black and white were the divorce papers Cibrian filed in August 2009.

"They're going on vacation this weekend to Mexico," Glanville told E! News, referring to her ex and Rimes. "I'm looking forward to seeing those pictures."

A week later, Rimes and Sheremet announced that they were planning to divorce, and she celebrated her 27th birthday in Mexico with Cibrian. They were a public couple ever after.

Sheremet ultimately filed for divorce that Dec. 17. He opened up in 2015 about the split to Nat's Next Adventure, suggesting that there were a number of things that led to the failure of his and Rimes' marriage. He had basically put his dancing career on hold to devote himself to Rimes and her career and, ultimately, "the business ended up destroying us." He was the one who encouraged her to do Northern Lights. His first impression of Cibrian was that he "wouldn't trust him as far as I could throw this f--king table."

Soon enough, the writing was on the wall about LeAnn and Eddie. But, Sheremet remembered, "even though there was tension, we were still talking about the next chapter, about starting a family. I remember feeling earlier on like, 'I can't wait till 30. We'll have a kid, slow down a bit.' Cut to it being a f--king disaster."

Meanwhile, all hell was breaking loose in the broken Cibrian-Glanville household.