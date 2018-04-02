Inside Kylie Jenner's First 2 Months of Motherhood

Stormi Webster turned 2 months old on Sunday, and it's been a transformative time for new mom Kylie Jenner.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to her daughter on Feb. 1 and was filled with joy.

"Kylie's first few days of motherhood have been the happiest of her life," a source told E! News just days after the baby's birth. "She feels like being a mom is her true calling, and there's nothing that's ever felt so right. Bringing the baby home has been the greatest joy and most sacred experience. She is elated and overjoyed."

After remaining fairly private throughout her pregnancy, Kylie shared her journey to motherhood in an 11-minute video. However, she still made fans wait until Feb. 6 to find out the little one's name. Another insider told E! News "the name had been decided on for a while now."