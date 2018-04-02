Cardi B's Makeup Artist Uses a $5 Concealer for Doll-Like Skin

Like the tell-it-like-it-is star, Cardi B's makeup is relatable AF.

You can catch the star wearing colorful furs, diamonds all over her body and designer wears, but when it comes down to it, she's a normal person with the same beauty concerns as everyone else.

The only difference: She has celebrity makeup artist Erika La'Pearl at her side to keep her looking flawless.

"I'm not saying this is bad, but she does have bags," the makeup pro told E! News. "She works 24/7, so she doesn't get much sleep."

Considering the star has maintained a presence on the charts for weeks on end, she must be working hard. But, that doesn't mean she has to look like it.