"As The CW expands to a six-night, Sunday through Friday schedule next season, we are proud to have such a deep bench of great returning series for 2018-19. By picking these ten series up for next season, we have a terrific selection of programming to choose from when we set our fall schedule in May, with more still to come," network president Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. "And I'm especially happy that we'll continue to work with the incredibly talented casts, producers, and writers who create the series our fans are so passionate about."

The CW shows that have yet to receive renewal news? Lucy Hale's new drama Life Sentence (which recently got bumped to Friday nights), iZombie and The 100, which returns on April 24. The Originals' final season kicks off on Wednesday, April 18.

In October 2018, the network will expand its programming to six nights, airing shows on Sunday nights for the first time since the early aughts.