Citing family friends, Morton writes Meghan "was intrigued by Diana not just for her style but also for her independent humanitarian mission. She saw her as a role model."

As a result, Markle and a friend allegedly collected clothes and toys to donate and her interest was so apparent that her friend's mom gifted Markle a copy of Morton's biography of Diana. Markle went on to double major in theater and international relations at Northwestern University, an indication of an interest in politics and her budding humanitarian spirit . By the end of her college career, she had landed an internship abroad.

"By my junior year I had finished most of my credits, and so I applied for an internship at the U.S. Embassy, so I ended up working in the embassy in Buenos Aires for a few months," she previously told Marie Claire. "It was their economic devaluation and our Secretary of the Treasury at the time, Paul O'Neill, was there, so I'm 20 years old, in Buenos Aires, in a motorcade, doing that whole thing. I thought for sure I would still have a career in politics."

While she's not exactly a politician today, she has been an avid public advocate, devoting her time to championing on behalf of women and girls' issues as well as for impoverished families around the world—a clear similarity to "the people's princess."