King Robert Makes His Boldest Power Play Yet on The Royals: Dissolving the Government!

Wed., Apr. 4, 2018

He's in total control now. 

King Robert (Max Brown) is playing the ultimate hand on this week's episode of The Royals. We knew he had something to do with the blackout, and now his ultimate goal is becoming clear. He may be evil, but he's an evil genius. 

"For too long our government has been failing us. In the past week, they have failed us most grievously," he says during an impromptu news telecast. "I no longer trust that they have the interest of the people at heart. A people I'm sworn to protect as defender of the realm."

While the rest of his family watches from across the palace, no one is quite sure what his next move is, but it's sure to be a big one. "Our noble constitution contains a provision. An emergency power granted to the monarchy in times of great trouble," he shares.

"If parliament fails, and they certainly have, then the king is compelled to command that parliament stand down until such a time as good efficient government can be restored. Therefore, as is my solemn duty per the constitution, I hereby announce that parliament is dissolved. From now on, the mantle of power rests entirely on me," he assures the people. 

Let's just say, no one saw that one coming! "Holy s--t," a shocked Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) exclaims. But Cyrus (Jake Maskall) had a bit of a different take. "That brilliant bastard," he shares with Prince Liam (William Moseley). The fate of the palace might be in the hands of a mad man. 

See the shocking moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of The Royals Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!

