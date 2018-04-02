Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's Romance Timeline

Kendra Wilkinson Hints at Hank Baskett Divorce: See a Timeline of Their Romance

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Hank Baskett's marriage may be coming to an end.

On Monday, Kendra hinted that the couple's relationship was heading towards a divorce in a tearful Instagram Story message.

"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in the social media video. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

Kendra also posted a photo from the couple's wedding day, writing, "I believed."

Kendra and Hank have been married for nearly nine years and they've been very open about all of the ups and downs in their relationship over the years.

Let's take a look back at the couple's romance timeline:

Kendra Wilkinson Baskett, Hank Baskett

Karl Larson/Powers Imagery

November 2008

In November 2008, Hank got down on one knee to propose to a shocked Kendra atop the Space Needle in Seattle. Making it all the more special? Both their families were present for the occasion.

Kendra Wilkinson, Instagram

Instagram

June 2009

The couple tied the knot on June 27, 2009 in a lavish ceremony at the Playboy Mansion with 300 guests in attendance.

Hank Baskett III, Hank Baskett IV, Kendra Wilkinson Baskett

Mark Davis/Getty Images

December 2009

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Hank Baskett IV on December 11, 2009.

Kendra Wilkinson, Alijah Mary Baskett, Hank Baskett, Hank Jr

Splash News

May 2014

Kendra gave birth to the couple's second child, a baby girl named Alijah Mary Baskett in May 2014.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

AKM-GSI

July 2014

Kendra was spotted without her ring on amid reports of marital troubles.

Kendra Wilkinson

Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI

August 2014

Kendra on Top viewers saw the reality star flush her wedding rings down the toilet in August 2014.

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

November 2015

Over a year later, the couple was "doing good" following marital trouble. A source told E! News in November 2015, "They're doing good. Now that the show is over, they're trying to stay out of the media for a little while."

Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilksinson

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for NBCUniversal

February 2018

Kendra shared on social media that the couple was having more "marital problems."

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

Instagram

March 2018

Kendra posted a photo of herself on Instagram without her wedding ring on.

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for WE tv

April 2018

Kendra hints she will divorce Hank in a teary Instagram message.

"10 years. I did everything I could," she said in a video post. "It wasn't good enough. I will always love him. My heart will always remain open for him. I believed in forever I really did. Guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared but I have to get strong for my kids. I will."

