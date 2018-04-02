Amber Rose Resurfaces on Instagram After Deleting All of Her Photos

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 2, 2018 8:52 AM
Amber Rose is back on Instagram.
After deleting all of her photos, the 34-year-old model posted a few new pics of her enjoying a getaway to Mexico.
"Sometimes you just need a break to remember how much of a strong, Amazing, Bad B-tch you are #loscabos," she wrote on Sunday alongside a photo of her sitting in a giant pink chair.
The other photos included a picture of her visiting a pharmacy and a shot of her working out. In addition, she posted a video of her listening to some music. Rose wore a black sports bra and leggings in her photos.
According to The Daily Mail, Rose deleted all of her photos on Friday. The move came shortly after the mother to 5-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz clapped back at haters for criticizing her son's love of Taylor Swift. The "Delicate" singer had just surprised Rose's son, whom she shares with Wiz Khalifa, with tickets to her concert.
"We don't make our son live by society norms. That's why he's so special," Rose wrote at one point via Instagram Stories last week. "Let's do better for the next generation people. Grow the f--k up and teach ur kids to love and not hate."
A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on
The move also came shortly after Rose reacted to rumors that she and boyfriend 21 Savage had split. During an interview with REAL 92.3 L.A.'s Big Boy Neighborhood, Rose said she "can't say that I'm single." However, she admitted that dating in the spotlight isn't easy.
A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on
"To be in a relationship in general is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult because you have, like, teams and people and everybody feeding ya'll both stuff and then you wind up arguing about things that you wouldn't usually argue about. But I love him. I really love him. I miss him. I think about him every day."
Rose also deleted all of the people she follows. Her following count is currently zero.
