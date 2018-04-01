When you're a twitter superstar and your husband is playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, you really only have one job.

Chrissy Teigen fully did her job as the unofficial official live-tweeter of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, offering her thoughts on the show (and the costumes!) as well as a few behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way. It was precisely what we all needed and wanted from the wife of Jesus Christ, to be honest.

It all started with a party in Jesus/John Legend's trailer, complete with a John Legend prayer candle and a very appropriate Kanye track, and it remained appropriate throughout the night.