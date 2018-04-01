by Lauren Piester | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 8:58 PM
When you're a twitter superstar and your husband is playing Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar, you really only have one job.
Chrissy Teigen fully did her job as the unofficial official live-tweeter of NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, offering her thoughts on the show (and the costumes!) as well as a few behind-the-scenes tidbits along the way. It was precisely what we all needed and wanted from the wife of Jesus Christ, to be honest.
It all started with a party in Jesus/John Legend's trailer, complete with a John Legend prayer candle and a very appropriate Kanye track, and it remained appropriate throughout the night.
Jesus Christ Superstar Live: See John Legend, Sara Bareilles and More in All Their Musical Glory
8 mins til #JesusChristSuperstarLive!! I can?t wait to learn about Jesus and superstars!!!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 1, 2018
HE HAS RISEN aaaaahahahahhahahahahahahahahh— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
NBC
Like many of us who didn't already know this tale, Chrissy was a tad confused when we met the men in those incredible coats.
I have no idea what?s going on I?m assuming these people are bad because coats— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
NBC
Chrissy loved Jesus's magic chair bit just as much as we did!
That?s what I do when Luna plays with glitter— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Oh shit the lepers that was the rehearsal I brought Luna to. That was a mistake— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
And Chrissy also fangirled over Sara Bareilles, as we all always do.
Sara?s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
NBC
And she pointed out one of the biggest visual aspects of the show (aside from the coats): those deep Vs.
I have a feeling whoever has the deepest V will be crucified— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
THE V?S. THEY ARE A?DEEPENING— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
NBC
Chrissy found one scene of the show extremely relatable.
JESUS TIME PAPS NOOOOO— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
She supported her husband, obviously...and then she dealt with the downside (or the upside, depending on your perspective) of a 2 1/2 hour show.
He won?t say it but I know he was nervous for that song. So good!!— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
?????? pic.twitter.com/u4jsEj99Kf— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
I just took theeeeeeee most orgasmic pee— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
Post-show, Chrissy took on a troll or two and all felt right in the world of both Twitter and live musicals.
The reviews are in!!! The people love it!!!! https://t.co/dl4nbs2ZF4— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018
May we be blessed in the future with more live events starring John Legend so that Chrissy Teigen can livetweet them. Amen.
Jesus Christ Superstar aired on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.)
