Hilary Duff Throws Pregnant Haylie Duff a Dinner to Celebrate Baby No. 2

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 3:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff

Youtube

Sisters are doing it for themselves!

On Saturday night, Hilary Duff helped spread the love when she threw her sister Haylie Duff a dinner in preparation for the arrival of the actress' second daughter with husband Matt Rosenberg.

On Sunday, Haylie shared one of the few photos that she took from the party, a pic of the event's table setting, which she posted on her Instagram and wrote, "Last night my sister threw me the sweetest celebratory dinner for our new baby girl! AND I hardly took any photos. A good sign of a great evening! Thank you @hilaryduff."

The flowers, which consisted of roses, tea roses and lilies, for the bash were done by Flower Firm Los Angeles.

Guests feasted on an salad that featured apple, persimmon, celery, dates and Parmesan, heirloom tomato caprese, marinara braised meatballs, chicken cutlets and garlic bread.

Although Haylie forgot to take a slew of pics, she did remember to pose for one important pic with the evening's host.

Photos

Celeb Baby Showers

The 33-year-old actress announced in January that she and her husband were expecting their second child.

"Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," she captioned a photo of her daughter, Ryan Rosenberg, whom the couple welcomed on May 11, 2015.

"Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday, May 11 in Los Angeles, CA," Duff's rep told us at the time. "Both mom and baby are doing great! Haylie and Matt are thrilled to finally meet their baby girl and become a family of three."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Hilary Duff , Babies , Haylie Duff
Latest News
Dakota Fanning, Henry Frye

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Aubrey O'Day, Instagram, Easter

Aubrey O'Day Shares Racy Easter Photo Amid Donald Trump Jr. Divorce Drama

Justin Bieber, Easter 2018

Justin Bieber's Message to Fans: ''Easter Is Not About a Bunny''

Ruby Rose, Jessica Origliasso

Ruby Rose Says She and Jess Origliasso Broke Up

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Kids Join Ben Affleck in Hawaii Over Spring Break

Elizabeth Hurley, Miles Hurley, Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley ''Thankful'' to Spend Easter With Nephew Miles Hurley After Stabbing

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Iceland

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Jokes Lauren Burnham Is Pregnant on April Fool's Day and Sparks Backlash

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.