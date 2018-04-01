Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell Are Twinning on Easter 2018

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson posted on her Instagram page on Easter Sunday a family photo showing her with husband Eric Johnson and their children, 4-year-old son Ace and daughter Maxwell, 5. In the photo, the singer-turned-fashion mogul and her little girl, who turns 6 in a month, are wearing pink floral dresses.

"Happy Easter from my family to yours! #yeswematch #twinning," Jessica wrote.

Eric and Ace are wearing different toned pink suits.

Julianne Hough, Easter 2018

Instagram

Julianne Hough

Somebody really loves Easter...

Other celebrities also shared photos of their Easter celebrations.

Bindi Irwin posted a pic of her with boyfriend Chandler Powell.

Julianne Hough shared a pic of herself with a massive display of Easter goodies. If there was a competition to see who is the biggest celebrity Easter fan, she would win, hands down!

