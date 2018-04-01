Chris Perez Remembers Selena Quintanilla on 23-Year Death Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 11:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It is unreal to think that Selena Quintanilla died 23 years ago. Her memory and legacy are so incredibly embedded into pop culture and music. But no matter the years that pass, her legacy only grows stronger. And the 31st of every March, her family and fans remember the bright light that was the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer. 

Selena's first love and husband Chris Perez took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife with a touching post. 

"Although we all have our trials and tribulations that we have to go through in this life..." he writes with a photo of himself and Selena. "We MUST be thankful for the ones that we meet along the way...that made us realize...love is REAL...love is UNCONDITIONAL...love NEVER DIES. #MyCoco."

The Children's Book Based on Selena Quintanilla's Life is Now for Sale: Here's How to Get Your Hands on It!

The singer's siblings Suzette Quintanilla and Brother A.B. Quintanilla also shared photos to commemorate their beloved sister. 

Selena Quintanilla Performed Her Last Concert 23 Years Ago Today

The family is preparing for the annual Fiesta de la Flor, which is a two-day festival on April 13-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas, that celebrates Selena's life and legacy. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Apple News , Latin , Top Stories
Latest News
Dakota Fanning, Henry Frye

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Elizabeth Woods, Jordyn Woods, Birthday

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Jordyn Woods' Mom's Birthday Dinner

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Blake Lively Marriage Rumors

28 Cute Pics of Thomas Rhett & His Family

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima's Cutest Photos

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, 2017 Grammys, Couples

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute

Kristen Doute Calls Out Stassi Schroeder for Being M.I.A. Since Getting a Boyfriend

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.