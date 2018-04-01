Chris Perez Remembers Selena Quintanilla on 23-Year Death Anniversary

by Diana Marti | Sun., Apr. 1, 2018 11:53 AM
It is unreal to think that Selena Quintanilla died 23 years ago. Her memory and legacy are so incredibly embedded into pop culture and music. But no matter the years that pass, her legacy only grows stronger. And the 31st of every March, her family and fans remember the bright light that was the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer.
Selena's first love and husband Chris Perez took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late wife with a touching post.
"Although we all have our trials and tribulations that we have to go through in this life..." he writes with a photo of himself and Selena. "We MUST be thankful for the ones that we meet along the way...that made us realize...love is REAL...love is UNCONDITIONAL...love NEVER DIES. #MyCoco."
The singer's siblings Suzette Quintanilla and Brother A.B. Quintanilla also shared photos to commemorate their beloved sister.
The family is preparing for the annual Fiesta de la Flor, which is a two-day festival on April 13-14 in Corpus Christi, Texas, that celebrates Selena's life and legacy.
