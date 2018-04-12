Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Among Best Country Music Couples of All Time

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 12, 2018 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, 2017

Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

The 2018 ACM Awards are almost here!

In honor of the event, we're shining a spotlight on some of the best country music couples of all time, some of whom are expected to attend the ceremony!

Popular pair Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who have been married for more than 20 years, are certainly country music royalty. They are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards, marking the first time they have received a nod in that category.

Luke Bryan, Keith Urban and Jason Aldean are among the performers and are also nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Bryan and wife Caroline Boyer, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman and Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr are all on the list of the greatest country music couples. 

Little Big Town is also set to perform at the ACM Awards and is nominated for three awards. Real-life fan-favorite couple Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook are two of four of the band's members. They have have been married since 2006.

See who else made the list? Take a look at our gallery and vote in our poll below! 

Photos

The Greatest Country Music Couples of All-Time

Favorite Country Music Couple
Who is your favorite country music couple of all time?
66.0
7.2
9.8
2.6
3.0
2.6
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
2.6
0.8
0.0
4.5
0.8

The 2018 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire.

Watch it live from Las Vegas on CBS this Sunday, April 15 at 8/7c.

Watch the 2018 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , 2018 ACM Awards , Couples , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kerry Washington, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kyle West, The Arrangement 206

A Frantic Kyle West Pulls a Gun on Terence in This Crazy Flashback on The Arrangement

Jessie J

Fashion Police

Chad Michael Murray, Tyler Henry

Chad Michael Murray Learns His Late Grandmother's Possible Murder Was Actually a Suicide on Hollywood Medium

Mariah Carey, Good Morning America

Mariah Carey Is Opening Up About Her Battle With Bipolar ll Disorder: "I Was So Terrified of Losing Everything"

Birdie Joe Danielson, Brie Bella

Brie Bella & Baby Birdie's Cutest Pics

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley's Latest Bikini Pic Will Literally Make Your Jaw Drop

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.