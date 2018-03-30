Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fear

Khloe Kardashian is counting down the days until she meets her baby girl.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expected to give birth to her and Tristan Thompson's first child in the upcoming weeks, but before she does she's sharing details with her fans about her pregnancy and becoming a mom.

"I can't believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by, and I've loved every minute of it," Khloe said in a post on her app this week.

The Good American designer also shared that her pregnancy so far has been "super easy" and she's "beyond thankful" for that.

"After my first trimester everything has been a breeze," Khloe wrote about her pregnancy.