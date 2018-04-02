Sitting down for one of those ask-him-anything-but-music-questions interviews with Chicago's B96-FM in September 2009, the first question was about dating. He was 15.

"I've had a couple girlfriends, yeah," Bieber said quietly. "I started dating when I was, like, 13." Told he had started young, he thought for a second. "It's not that young."

And sure, he was up for talking about his first kiss.

"It was cool," he said, smiling. Asked where it happened, he said, "I don't remember, I've kissed a lot of girls since then...We need to get her out of here," he joked, gesturing to his laughing mom sitting in the studio off to the side.

So he was a bit of a ladies man already, or ladies boy, but all was just in good fun. His average fan was about 13 years old, and he was a harmless heartthrob.

"What's up, girls?" he addressed a shrieking dozen of his female admirers during one of his earliest Ellen appearances, in May 2010. He had just turned 16 that March.

That level of teen-idol attention "can get a little crazy sometimes, but you know we have really, like you said, tight security," Bieber said. Some of the crazier behavior he had witnessed so far included girls trying to just jump in the backseat of the car with him, pretending to be part of his entourage—though "every now and then, occasionally," he spied a young lady whose company he wouldn't mind.

Bieber smiled. "But I'm having fun, teenage boy, just on the road, having, you know, fun."