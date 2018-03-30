Every Time Céline Dion Proved to Be a Style Icon

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:08 AM
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Happy Birthday, Céline Dion!
For more than three decades, the French-Canadian singer has wowed the world with her vocal abilities. Yet, more than her voice, it's her larger-than-life presence that keeps millions of people worldwide following her every move. She's drips with glamour, moves effortlessly in couture and remains fearless and authentic in her self-expression.
Céline's fashion is standing proof that she's iconic. Not only because you can wear her ensembles from the '90s and look fashionable today, but she's never afraid to take a trend to the next level. Head-to-toe snake print, an eyewear wardrobe that will bring you to tears, high slits and over-the-knee boots—with stylists like Law Roach by her side, the Encore Un Soir singer is bold. And, her risk-taking choices have major payoffs.
Celebrate the celeb's 50th birthday by taking a trip down memory lane! Scroll through her best looks above!
