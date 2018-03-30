Every Time Céline Dion Proved to Be a Style Icon

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Celine Dion

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Céline Dion

For more than three decades, the French-Canadian singer has wowed the world with her vocal abilities. Yet, more than her voice, it's her larger-than-life presence that keeps millions of people worldwide following her every move. She's drips with glamour, moves effortlessly in couture and remains fearless and authentic in her self-expression.

Céline's fashion is standing proof that she's iconic. Not only because you can wear her ensembles from the '90s and look fashionable today, but she's never afraid to take a trend to the next level. Head-to-toe snake print, an eyewear wardrobe that will bring you to tears, high slits and over-the-knee boots—with stylists like Law Roach by her side, the Encore Un Soir singer is bold. And, her risk-taking choices have major payoffs.

Photos

Celine Dion's Best Looks

Celebrate the celeb's 50th birthday by taking a trip down memory lane! Scroll through her best looks above! 

RELATED ARTICLE: Amal Clooney Wears Spring's Power Suit and More Best Dressed Stars

RELATED ARTICLE: Denim Trends Sienna Miller, Bella Hadid and More Are Wearing This Spring

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Céline Dion , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
Justin Bieber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sammi "Sweetheart" Explains "Jersey Shore" Reunion Absence

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Biggest Parenting Fear

Iggy Azalea, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Iggy Azalea Completed Two-Week Retreat for Mental Health Issues

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Third Child Has Quite a Royal Title

Ty Pennington

Trading Spaces Stars Recall Worst Design Trends Ahead of Reboot

Chelsea Houska

Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares New Baby Bump Photo on Instagram

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.