by Tierney Bricker | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 11:00 AM
The Conners aren't going anywhere.
Roseanne was renewed for an 11th season by ABC, the network announced on Friday, a no-brainer given the revival's massive premiere ratings.
"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year."
The beloved sitcom's March 27 return attracted 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic aka huge numbers, and that doesn't even factor in DVR ratings. With DVR playback included, the demo was actually a 6.24 rating and the total number of viewers went up to 21.8 million.
The season 10 premiere's numbers even beat out the ratings the 1997 series finale garnered (16.6 million viewers), proving two things: 1. viewers still care about Roseanne, and 2. revivals are still a massively successful TV trend, and we're probably going to see even more of them in the very near future.
The other most recent sitcom to stage a revival was Will & Grace, which returned to 10.2 million viewers (15.9 million after DVR numbers were included), with NBC already renewing it for two more seasons.
And while Roseanne only just received the renewal news, the cast is ready for more, even if star and creator Roseanne Barr is "happy" with how this nine-season season 10 ends.
"I think the show is in a wonderful place. I think there's a lot of room for a season 11 or 12 or 13 potentially," star Michael Fishman told E! News ahead of the premiere. "But I think people will know exactly where the family is and be really happy with it."
Press play on the video above to hear more from the Roseanne cast about why it's the perfect time for the show's return.
ABC
President Donald Trump called to congratulate star and creator Roseanne Barr on the show's successful return the day after the premiere.
"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr said during a phone interview on Good Morning America. "It was just very, very sweet of him to congratulate us."
Joining Barr for the revival are original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert (also serving as executive producer), Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Other cast members include Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2 in a new role), Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.
Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
