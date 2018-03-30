The Conners aren't going anywhere.

Roseanne was renewed for an 11th season by ABC, the network announced on Friday, a no-brainer given the revival's massive premiere ratings.

"We're thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can't wait to see what the Roseanne team has in store for next year."

The beloved sitcom's March 27 return attracted 18.2 million viewers and a 5.1 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic aka huge numbers, and that doesn't even factor in DVR ratings. With DVR playback included, the demo was actually a 6.24 rating and the total number of viewers went up to 21.8 million.

The season 10 premiere's numbers even beat out the ratings the 1997 series finale garnered (16.6 million viewers), proving two things: 1. viewers still care about Roseanne, and 2. revivals are still a massively successful TV trend, and we're probably going to see even more of them in the very near future.