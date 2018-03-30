Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are getting hot and heavy in their Calvins.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted the sexy selfie she captioned, "#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein," to Instagram early Friday morning. In what appears to be an ad post for Calvin Klein, Kourtney straddles Younes wearing a black CK bra and underwear set with her undies peeking out of a pair of rolled down jeans. The shirtless hunk is sporting a similar look, showing off his fit physique while he holds on to his girlfriend's backside.

We're not the only ones who think this photo deserves plenty of flame emojis. Fans sounded off in the comments and they had plenty say about the ultra-hot couple.