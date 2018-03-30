Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil Break Up

Chrissy Metz and Josh Stancil have called it quits.

The 37-year-old actress confirmed the break up on Friday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Metz met Stancil on the set of This Is Us, where he worked as a camera grip. When host Wendy Williams asked if the two were still together, the Kate Pearson star replied, "I'm dating myself currently."

However, Metz doesn't have to worry about any awkward run-ins at work. She revealed Stancil "moved onto another show" before they ended their relationship and confirmed they're "still friends." 

 "I'm always friends with people who I was previously with, which is important to me, you know?" she said. "Because you care about the person. You don't just dump them off."

"Yes you do!" Williams quipped back.

Chrissy Metz Talks Abuse, Self-Love and Forgiveness in New Memoir

In fact, Metz said she is still friends with her ex-husband—screenwriter Martyn Eaden. While Metz described him as a "lovely human being," she said the marriage didn't work out because "he's not my forever person."

Metz also casually discussed the split with People but suggested she wasn't quite ready to start dating again.

"I want to date. I'd love to meet someone organically," she told the magazine. But I'm not really in that headspace."

