Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone emergency open-heart surgery and his condition is stable, his spokesperson said on Friday.

The 70-year-old Terminator actor, one of the most famous action stars in the world, a former governor of California and a father of five, underwent the operation after developing complications following a scheduled less-invasive procedure at a Los Angeles hospital.

His spokesperson, Daniel Ketchell, said on Twitter on Friday that on Thursday, Schwarzenegger "underwent a planned procedure to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced due to a congenital heart defect in 1997."

"That 1997 replace valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement," he said. "During that procedure, an open-heart surgery team was prepared, as they frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed."

He said Schwarzenegger's pulmonic valve was "successfully replaced" and that the star "is currently recovering from the surgery and is in stable condition," adding, "We want to thank the entire medical team for their tireless efforts."

Schwarzenegger's family, including wife Maria Shriver, have not commented.