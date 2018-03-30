Sean Penn Too Old and Too Successful to Deal With Haters: "I'm 57 and My Pool's Heated"

by Serrie Ro | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 8:56 AM

Sean Penn

When you are as renowned and successful as Sean Penn, it's easy to ignore your haters. 

The actor, and now published writer, says he is too old to care what anyone has to say about his new book. Penn made an appearance on Conan last night to discuss his debut novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff. 

During the interview, the late night host asked him about the complex central character and his mission to kill old people. 

"There is an issue related to the ozone, and there's a lack of engagement with social media, to a degree, and therefore, global consumerism," Penn explained. "So, in culling certain demographics, we make a better world."

In regard to receiving backlash from people who may be offended by this idea—particularly from the elder community—Penn said he took care to write a book that "starts from page one and doesn't end 'til it ends." So, if read in its entirety, it should make sense in context.

"What I would say is: 'I'm 57, my pool's heated—you can say anything you like,'" he told O'Brien.

Sean Penn Slams #MeToo Movement in Poem in New Book

The actor had previously acknowledged that his book wouldn't be liked by everyone. Penn had spoken on CBS Sunday Morning about the controversial storyline and how he already accepted the fact that he would have critics.

"You know, some people are going to get this book and some people are not going to get this book," Penn said. "Some people, I think, will really enjoy it, others will loathe it. And that really is what I'd like to say about me, you know?"

