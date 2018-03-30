Kelly Ripa Sends Mark Consuelos a Dirty Birthday Message: "You Put the D in Daddy"

Kelly Ripa is getting naughty!

The 47-year-old LIVE! With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted on her Instagram page on Friday a 47th birthday tribute message to her husband of 21 years Mark Consuelos, writing, "Happy birthday @instasuelos," she wrote. "You put the D in #daddy Loved by all, especially me!"

Ripa included a slideshow showing pics of the two with their three children, Michael, 20, Lola, 16, and Joaquin, 15.

Also included are pics of Consuelos with celebrity friends such as Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen and Nick Jonas, who have guest-hosted LIVE!.

On Sunday, the lovebirds posted photos from a tropical vacation. Consuelos shared a pic of Ripa wearing a skimpy bikini while wading in the ocean and wrote, "Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave..."

Photos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

Some people criticized Ripa over the pic, to which Consuelos responded, "Yes she's wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you're suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males who had something negative to say.. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I'm lucky enough to run into you."

Meanwhile, Ripa liked the photo and posted on her own page a photo of a shirtless Consuelos in the water, writing, "Comin up for air #nofilter." She also shared another pic of her shirtless husband, writing, "Not a bad view in sight. #daddy #dadbod #nofilter."

