by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 3, 2018 5:00 AM
Get them out of here!
On tonight's all-new Married at First Sight, the couples are hitting the road and preparing for some pretty unique dates.
For Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre, however, this trip is turning out to be a bumpy ride.
In an exclusive sneak peek at this evening's episode, the pair finds themselves inside a corn maze. But once these two fail to communicate, an argument breaks out.
"We're supposed to be going through this maze. We're supposed to be figuring it out but we're not figuring out nothing so to me, what's the point of this?" a visibly upset Shawniece shared. "I'm not having fun. This is not fun for me."
Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby
As for Jephte, he's losing his patience slowly but surely as he continues to hit road—or should we say corn—blocks.
"Shawniece is not being a very good sport about this and I'm trying to look past it and still have a good time," he shared. "I don't know how long this is going to last."
With decision day just a couple of episodes away, viewers are wondering if any disagreement could lead to some serious marriage problems.
But in regards to this corn maze, we're just hoping the pair finds an exit ASAP.
"Jephte and I aren't communicating at all," Shawniece added. "He's used to doing everything by himself so if he wants to do s--t by himself, then why be married? Go do it by yourself."
Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. only on Lifetime.
