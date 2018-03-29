Cassadee Pope can't help but gush over her new man.

The 28-year-old singer opened up about her Nashville star boyfriend Sam Palladio, revealing that their romance is "super easy breezy."

"He's super talented," Pope told Taste of Country's Sam Alex Radio on Thursday.

"We met a long time ago — I think it was at a CMA afterparty — and it was like a hi-bye, never saw him again, never hung out," she said. "And then, gosh I think it was December of last year, we decided to take our dogs to the dog park … and we hit it off! For now — I don't know, it's still new."

"I think the original idea [for the date] was his and then I was like, ‘How about tomorrow?' " Pope added.

According to Pope's Instagram, the new couple attended the wedding of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd together over the weekend.

"Watched my two buds get married yesterday. My heart is so full for you @marenmorris & @ryanhurd," Pope captioned a photo of herself and Palladio. "Also, I'll pay you later for being my date, @sampalladio."