So, was living under one roof beneficial to the stage production? Yes, Ginuwine told us—though it did have its hurdles to get over. "I believe it was great for the production because you got a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff and you got to know the characters behind closed doors and all that. It's definitely different," he said. "I never realized that cameras would be in your face the whole time and mics are everywhere, even when you go to the bathroom!"

For more from Ginuwine, including talk on his transition into the world of acting, be sure to check out the videos above!

Your Husband Is Cheating On Us premieres Sunday, April 1 at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular night and time on Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m., only on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)