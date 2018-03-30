by Billy Nilles | Fri., Mar. 30, 2018 8:00 AM
He's the man responsible for delivering the soundtrack to many a high school dance thanks to his inescapable 1996 hit track "Pony," but does Ginuwine know his Lil' Sebastian from his BoJack Horseman?
When the singer stopped by for a chat with E! News about the launch of his new Bravo reality series Your Husband Is Cheating On Us, we had to put his equine knowledge to the test with a little game we like to call Name That Pony. Could the man whose career is forever linked to racehorse of a song identify pop culture's most revered ponies? The results just may surprise you...
Of course, Ginuwine wasn't just here to play games. We also wanted to get the scoop on his new show, which documents mega-producer JD Lawrence and his theater company through all the action and drama as they attempt to mount a brand-new production which shares the title of the series. The major twist? Lawrence managed to convince his cast, which includes the singer, D'atra Hicks, Tondy Gallant, Lia Grant, Kristen Plati, and Jermaine Sellers, to all live under one roof as he mines their real lives for experiences to include in the script.
"When they came to me about the show, it was really interesting because it was just different. I've done quite a few shows and I've watched reality TV, and this one just stood in a place by itself," the singer-turned-actor, whose real name is Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, told us. "So, that's what made me sign on to do it. I think this is just something that people haven't seen."
So, was living under one roof beneficial to the stage production? Yes, Ginuwine told us—though it did have its hurdles to get over. "I believe it was great for the production because you got a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff and you got to know the characters behind closed doors and all that. It's definitely different," he said. "I never realized that cameras would be in your face the whole time and mics are everywhere, even when you go to the bathroom!"
For more from Ginuwine, including talk on his transition into the world of acting, be sure to check out the videos above!
Your Husband Is Cheating On Us premieres Sunday, April 1 at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular night and time on Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m., only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Kourtney Kardashian Undresses and Straddles Boyfriend Younes Bendjima in Seriously Sexy Instagram Pic
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!