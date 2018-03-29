From the looks of it, these two are very much back on after "taking space" a year ago. Just a night earlier, Perry alluded to Bloom when she dedicated "Into Me You See" to "bubby doe," a pet name many interpreted to be for the actor.

"I feel very loved and this next song is about being so loved and so seen that you never, ever, ever have felt this feeling before—this feeling of love," she said before launching into the number. Bloom didn't hide the fact that he was in Japan with the songstress, sharing a photo of himself with the cherry blossoms in Tokyo on social media.

"They are seeing each other and hooking up. There's nothing official," a source close to Perry told E! News back in February.