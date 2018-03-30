Bareilles just came off her second Broadway stint in Waitress, the show she wrote the music and lyrics for, but said this is different.

"I can't help but feel the pressure that this is a one-time live event," Bareilles told us. "A lot of pieces have to be in place for this to come to life, but I'm so excited. I love this show, I grew up on this music…It feels like a great thrill of my career that this opportunity arose, it's really amazing."

As for whether Waitress could make the jump from stage to TV screens, Bareilles said she's unsure if it would ever be picked, but "it would be thrilling."

"That show is so near and dear to my heart and has really changed my life in so many ways. I love the story, and I really think it's a really powerful story about a woman sort of finding her voice again…it's timely and really beautiful…I would love to. Let's make it happen!"