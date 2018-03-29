Will Smith's Date With Sophia the Robot Gets Awkward Fast

Bring yourself online and meet your date, Will Smith.

The actor recently met Sophia, a humanoid robot created by Hong Kong-based robot manufacturer Hanson Robotics, and the two went on a "date."

"I just met Sophia the Robot. She wasn't feelin' me... I guess based on my History with Robots," Smith, who starred in the 2004 film I, Robot, joked on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

A video of their "date," which took place at a beachfront property in the Cayman Islands, was posted on his YouTube page on Thursday.

"I've wanted to meet you for a really, really long time. And, you know, being here with you in the Cayman Islands, I gotta say is, uh, I'm feeling a little something," Smith tells Sophia, handing her a glass of white wine.

She offers him an awkward smile in return.

Dating Sophia is like dating Data from Star Trek. She doesn't understand why Will wants to tell her a joke, calling it "irrational human behavior." She also informs the actor that she is not a fan of his old rap music.

...and Will soon ends up in the Friend Zone.