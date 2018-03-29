There was one exception, of course. "I called Lady Gaga, because she's a big friend of mine and she's godmother to our children," John said. "She was finishing off her movie [A Star Is Born] and she managed to squeeze that in. Greg Kurstin produced that track. It's just an amazing compliment to us, and I can't thank these people enough...Everyone put their heart and soul into what they think they should sing it like. I started out as a songwriter with Bernie, so when anybody covers your song, it's always a compliment—whether it's terrible, or nice, or music in an elevator. You still get a little bit of a feeling of, 'Mmm, I wrote that.' It's a dream come true."

A country covers album, Restoration, is also scheduled for release on Apr. 6.