Cameron Diaz Says She Is "Actually Retired" After All

Cameron Diaz has confirmed that she is "actually retired."
The 45-year-old star has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, sparking speculation that she retired from acting. Diaz's Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair added fuel to the retirement rumors earlier this month when she spoke about her pal getting out of the acting game.
"We were reminiscing about the film [The Sweetest Thing]. I would have liked to do a sequel, but Cameron's retired from acting," Blair reportedly told Metro News. "She's like, 'I'm done.'"
After the article was published, Blair took to Twitter to clarify her comments.
"Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview," Blair told her social media followers. "CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson."
But now it seems like there was some truth to Blair's statements. During a Sweetest Thing reunion interview with Diaz, Blair and Christina Applegate, published Thursday, Diaz admitted she's retired.
When the trio was asked by Entertainment Weekly if they've all reunited since filming the 2002 movie, they revealed that they haven't.
"Goddamn it, why not?" Diaz asked.
"I don't know. You guys tell me. I see Selma," Applegate replied, to which Blair added, "Our kids are friends. Cameron?"
Diaz told her former co-stars, "Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing."
Applegate then shared that she is "semi" retired.
"I'm literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man," Applegate said.
"That's so awesome," Diaz replied. "I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."
It's been four years since we last saw Diaz on-screen in 2014's Annie. Since then, Diaz has tied the knot with Benji Madden and has been enjoying time away from the Hollywood scene.
