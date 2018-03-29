Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Says 2 Guns Were Stolen From Her Car

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who stars with mom June "Mama June" Shannon on her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, recently reported to Georgia police that two handguns were stolen from her car.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in Macon, Georgia, her 2003 Nissan Xterra was one of five cars were broken into in the parking lot of a Marriott hotel early on March 22.

The assailant or assailants stole from Pumpkin's vehicle two loaded pistols—a $300 Ruger LCP .380 and a $400 Ruger Security-9, the report said. The 18-year-old reality star and mother of one told police both were loaded and in holsters and had been placed under a seat.

She also told authorities that her wallet, which contained her social security card and the social security card of her late grandmother, was also stolen from the car.