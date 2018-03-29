Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Says 2 Guns Were Stolen From Her Car

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 10:49 AM

Lauryn Shannon, Pumpkin, Guns

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who stars with mom June "Mama June" Shannon on her WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot, recently reported to Georgia police that two handguns were stolen from her car.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office in Macon, Georgia, her 2003 Nissan Xterra was one of five cars were broken into in the parking lot of a Marriott hotel early on March 22.

The assailant or assailants stole from Pumpkin's vehicle two loaded pistols—a $300 Ruger LCP .380 and a $400 Ruger Security-9, the report said. The 18-year-old reality star and mother of one told police both were loaded and in holsters and had been placed under a seat.

She also told authorities that her wallet, which contained her social security card and the social security card of her late grandmother, was also stolen from the car.

No arrests were made and no suspects have been identified.

The police report also stated that authorities were informed that surveillance cameras were not operating at the time of the alleged thefts.

