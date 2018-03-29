ABC
Jennifer Morrison returned to Once Upon a Time for one more swan song. Hey, let us have this pun one last time.
Morrison returned to the fantasy drama for its series finale and documented her time on set on Instagram. Morrison played Emma Swan on Once Upon a Time for seasons one through six and appeared in an episode of the currently-airing season seven.
"That's a wrap! Wow! What a journey," Morrison posted after finishing her last day (for real, unless there's a TV movie or revival down the line) on Once Upon a Time. "Thank you to everyone in the cast and on the crew for making my last day so special. #emmaswan will live in my heart forever. And I will be forever changed by #onceuponatime thank you to #StevePearlman for the very, very kind words at wrap today. It really meant a lot to me. Cheers to spreading the magic!"
Morrison isn't the only returning familiar face. Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas and Emilie De Ravin will also return. Once Upon a Time previously announced Jared Gilmore, Sean Maguire, Rebecca Mader, Beverley Elliot, Lee Arenberg, Keegan Tracy, Tony Amendola, Victoria Smurfit, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Robbie Kay would also reprise their roles in the series finale, "Leaving Storybrooke."
Series star Lana Parrilla posted with Smurfit, Cruella de Vil on the series.
"Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after' that is Once Upon a Time possible," co-creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz said in a statement. "We couldn't think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans."
Once Upon a Time airs Fridays, 8 p.m. on ABC.