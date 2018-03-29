Drew Barrymore Plots Her Next Movie With Adam Sandler—and It's Not What You'd Expect

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Drew Barrymore hasn't ruled out doing another movie with Adam Sandler

The 43-year-old actress weighed in on what she would like their next project to be on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, ‘We're so fat. We're so old. What the f--k?" the Never Been Kissed star said. "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond question mark.'"

Both host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Timothy Olyphant were all for the stars recreating the classic Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda film—as long as they used the original script. However, Barrymore seemed more excited about a different ‘80s film.

"I'm into Planes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix," she said, "except I'm like Del Griffith."

Photos

Drew Barrymore's Evolution

Whatever film they choose, it will uphold the stars' long-running tradition.

"Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row," Barrymore said. "You cannot mess with that."

Fans will recall Barrymore and Sandler starred in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer, as well as the 2004 film 50 First Dates. They also appeared in the 2014 film Blended

"We will do our 10-year at 40," she said. "We just haven't figured out what it is yet."

Barrymore and Sandler are currently both on Netflix. The actress stars in the Santa Clarita Diet while Sandler signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service. 

 

While a Sandler-Barrymore reunion is possible, the actress doesn't expect to revive her role in E.T. Barrymore suggested Steven Spielberg squashed the idea of a sequel a long time ago. 

"He never wanted to make them because he felt like what he did was just as it should be," she said. "I remember being 7 and staying at his house for the weekend—he was a ‘godfather' to me—and he said, ‘No, we're never going to make a sequel. It's just as it is.' And that was his philosophy, so who was I to ever question it?"

Watch the videos to the interviews.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Drew Barrymore , Adam Sandler , Watch What Happens Live , Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michael B. Jordan

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kyle West, The Arrangement 204

The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words for All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"

ESC: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice's $10 Shirt Is the Spring Essential You Need Now

Angelina Jolie

The Constant Reinvention of Angelina Jolie: Inside Her Latest Transformation

Kelly Ripa, Bikini

Mark Consuelos Fiercely Defends Kelly Ripa From Body Shamers

G-Eazy

Halsey Can't Believe G-Eazy Used His Magazine Cover to Get Through Airport Security

Padma Lakshmi, Hollywood Medium 305

Padma Lakshmi's Late Lover Puts His Stamp of Approval on Her Current Relationship on Hollywood Medium

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.