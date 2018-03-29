by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:04 AM
Drew Barrymore hasn't ruled out doing another movie with Adam Sandler.
The 43-year-old actress weighed in on what she would like their next project to be on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.
"Adam and I text all the time about our next thing, and we're like, ‘We're so fat. We're so old. What the f--k?" the Never Been Kissed star said. "Like, literally, the last thing I suggested to him was like ‘On Golden Pond question mark.'"
Both host Andy Cohen and fellow guest star Timothy Olyphant were all for the stars recreating the classic Katharine Hepburn and Henry Fonda film—as long as they used the original script. However, Barrymore seemed more excited about a different ‘80s film.
"I'm into Planes, Trains and Automobiles with me and Adam on Netflix," she said, "except I'm like Del Griffith."
Whatever film they choose, it will uphold the stars' long-running tradition.
"Adam and I have done a movie every 10 years, three decades in a row," Barrymore said. "You cannot mess with that."
Fans will recall Barrymore and Sandler starred in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer, as well as the 2004 film 50 First Dates. They also appeared in the 2014 film Blended.
"We will do our 10-year at 40," she said. "We just haven't figured out what it is yet."
Barrymore and Sandler are currently both on Netflix. The actress stars in the Santa Clarita Diet while Sandler signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service.
While a Sandler-Barrymore reunion is possible, the actress doesn't expect to revive her role in E.T. Barrymore suggested Steven Spielberg squashed the idea of a sequel a long time ago.
"He never wanted to make them because he felt like what he did was just as it should be," she said. "I remember being 7 and staying at his house for the weekend—he was a ‘godfather' to me—and he said, ‘No, we're never going to make a sequel. It's just as it is.' And that was his philosophy, so who was I to ever question it?"
Watch the videos to the interviews.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words for All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!