Can I see your ID or magazine cover?

Earlier this week, Halsey and G-Eazy found themselves at another airport ready to travel to another far away destination.

There was just one little problem before it was time to take off. Somebody didn't have proper identification.

"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security," Halsey shared on Twitter. "I'm so annoyed."

So was it a success? G-Eazy quoted his leading lady's tweet with a short but pretty sweet reply. "It worked," he revealed.