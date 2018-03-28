Go Inside Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's New $15 Million Apartment

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 5:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, New York Apartment

Shutterstock; Courtesy: StreetEasy

Living in the Big Apple comes with a big price tag.

Fortunately for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, they have the work ethic, careers and accomplishments to splurge a little on a new property.

E! News can confirm the couple purchased a three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom unit in Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue. The space, located in the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, costs about $15.3 million.

According to listings website StreetEasy, residents have access to about 30,000 square feet of amenities including a private restaurant, indoor swimming pool, fitness center and a screening/performance venue.

Both Alex and Jennifer also have separate properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

Photos

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Blended Family Photos

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, New York Apartment

Courtesy: StreetEasy

The purchase comes as the couple continues to enjoy their romance that reached the one-year mark in February.  

And while fans may be hoping for an engagement announcement soon, both parties appear to be taking their time.

"I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now," Jennifer shared with Harper's Bazaar. "It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't."

Until then, the pair reminds busier than ever. Jennifer continues working on NBC's World of Dance while also performing sold-out shows as part of her Las Vegas residency.

As for Alex, he recently finalized a multiyear deal to join ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team. The Shark Tank guest star also remains focused on investing in new and existing companies.

With busy schedules like that, here's hoping the pair can find some time to enjoy their new property every once in a while.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Couples , Real Estate , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent, Tyler Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mariska Hargitay Is Loving Her Amazing Life

Mariah Carey Spends 48th "Anniversary" at Disneyland

Inside Lady Gaga's New Low-Key Life

Maluma, Natalia Barulich

Maluma and Girlfriend Natalia Barulich Get Matching Bracelets With a Special Meaning

Kelly Ripa Gets Attacked By Internet Trolls

Hailee Steinfeld, Niall Horan

Here's Proof Niall Horan and Hailee Steinfeld Are More Than Just Friends

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.