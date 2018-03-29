Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation going to turn into Jersey Shore Wedding?!

MTV has released the latest trailer for the iconic series' April 5 return, and it looks like a proposal may be going down when the OG cast (minus Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola) takes over Miami again as one of the boys may just find the one while having (too much) fun in the sun.

Of course, you can't have a wedding without a crasher, and who better to crash a Jersey Shore gathering than Angelina Pivarnick, one of the original cast member's who quit the show (twice). Her one line in the teaser? "You think I'm a dirty little hamster?!"