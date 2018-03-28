College basketball is cool, but finding out who bit Beyoncé is cooler.

Ever since Tiffany Haddish claimed in GQ's April issue that a drugged out actress bit the "Crazy in Love" singer in the face, pop culture fans have been asking one very important question: Who could do that?

Three days later and the Beyhive is left wondering who they can trust, who is innocent and who is holding the big secret.

"This is like the modern day 'Who shot J.R.?'" Chrissy Teigen recently joked with Today's Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. "Listen, I think we've all done things under the influence. It's not who I thought, I will say."

While Chrissy is keeping her lips sealed and not revealing the Hollywood star, others are heading to social media and making it clear they are not responsible.