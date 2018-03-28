Avengers super fan, Emilio Pachon, passed away this Wednesday, Fox News journalist Shannon Bream confirmed.

In his last days, Bream tweeted that the 11-year-old's dying wish was to hear from one of the Avengers before he died, resulting in an outpouring of love and support from the superheroes he admired.

Among the many Marvel actors that reached out were Chris Evans, Ryan Reynoldsand Jeremy Renner, who offered to speak to the child who suffered from Neurofibromatosis type I.

The journalist reported that the well-wishes the boy received from the superheroes "lit up his hospital room and blessed his family."