Marvel, 20th Century Fox
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 28, 2018 4:17 PM
Marvel, 20th Century Fox
Avengers super fan, Emilio Pachon, passed away this Wednesday, Fox News journalist Shannon Bream confirmed.
In his last days, Bream tweeted that the 11-year-old's dying wish was to hear from one of the Avengers before he died, resulting in an outpouring of love and support from the superheroes he admired.
Among the many Marvel actors that reached out were Chris Evans, Ryan Reynoldsand Jeremy Renner, who offered to speak to the child who suffered from Neurofibromatosis type I.
The journalist reported that the well-wishes the boy received from the superheroes "lit up his hospital room and blessed his family."
Prior to Emilio's death, Chloe Bennet, who plays Daisy Johnson on the ABC show Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also reached out and asked for the little boy's name. In addition, Zachary Levi, who played the DC Comics hero Shazam, as well as Marvel's Frandral in several of the Thor films—offered to help, too. Paul Bettany, who played Vision in Captain America: Civil War and in Avengers: Age of Ultron, reached out, as well.
Since his passing, Levi and CNN anchor Jake Tapper have expressed their condolences to the family.
Thank you, Shannon, for spearheading this, and for giving us the honor of being even a small moment in Emilio?s short life. I will continue to lift up his family in prayer. ? https://t.co/feCDED0BIs— Zachary Levi (@ZacharyLevi) March 28, 2018
What a special little boy and a special family. Thanks to @ShannonBream for bringing attention to them and to all the Avengers ? Paul Rudd, @ChrisEvans and more ? who helped make his last moments happy ones.— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 28, 2018
Bream told her followers, "Though Emilio has passed, any Avengers/Heroes who wanted to send messages can now direct them to his twin little brothers who are big fans of yours too."
Here more about Emilio's story by watching the video above, and if you wish to donate to the Gene Foundation—which the Pachon family helped to found—you can donate here.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!